Unfortunately, there are far too many stories of bird populations in decline these days. Birds play significant roles in our world and are necessary elements of a healthy ecosystem. This virtual program will offer tips on how people can help our feathered friends.

Unfortunately, there are far too many stories of bird populations in decline these days. Birds play significant roles in our world and are necessary elements of a healthy ecosystem.

People can learn more about how regional bird populations are faring at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Birds: A Pulse Check on our Local Birdlife.” This online program will be 2-2:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center. This program is open to ages 12 and up. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173877

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center and the adjacent Wildcat Park provide several habitat niches for a variety of birds. MDC conservation educator and Missouri Birding Society board member Jeff Cantrell will share his bird observations at this area and will discuss the habitat needs of a number of species found in the area. He will also offer tips on what homeowners and landowners can do to help these species.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.