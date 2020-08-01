



Students from throughout Audrain County were able to collect a backpack of school supplies and hygiene items 8 a.m. to noon today at Mexico United Methodist Church.

"Everything is in good shape and packed and ready to hand out," the Rev. Eric Mattson said Wednesday.

Four Audrain County Health Department Staff were on hand to help distribute the backpacks are part of the drive-thru supply distribution.

Health Screenings are not happening this year due to the inability to social distance. The health department will conduct hygiene classes at schools in the county and other health screenings will take place throughout the school year.

The health department, Mexico UMC and Community Health Ministry teamed up for the annual event.