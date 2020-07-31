Rolla 31 School District’s Board of Education approved a district plan for the reopening of fall classes. The district is providing in-person courses for students as well as the option for students to enroll in online courses.

The Board of Education approved the “Rolla 31 Return to Learn District Plan” during its Thursday meeting.

District administration said in a community message: “We appreciate the time and effort put into this plan by our board of education, administrative team, district steering committee and local health officials. Your feedback on our spring survey was also an integral part of building this plan, and we thank you for taking time to share your thoughts.

“Please know this plan is fluid and subject to change with ever-shifting circumstances and guidance. Our sole focus is to implement this plan with the safety of every student and staff member in mind, while meeting families where they are in their choice between seated and online learning.”

The district has measures in place for students opting for in-person classes and students enrolling in virtual learning programs. Everyone who enters a district building in prekindergarten through 12th grade will be required to wear a face-covering when not in their group and when reasonable social distancing is not possible.

Students enrolled in virtual learning programs will have district staff and tutors available when they need additional help outside the resources of the online program. Students enrolled in Rolla Public Schools virtual learning programs will also be eligible to participate in sports and activities.

The district said if schools are forced to close again in the upcoming academic year, there are contingency plans in place that would allow seated students to transition to online learning. Students would be provided with the tools and instruction needed to continue learning at home in a manner that would be similar to the seated environment, the district said.

The district will run regular bus routes; however, the district encourages parents to drive their children to school when possible to reduce the number of children in one setting. Students will be required to wear masks on buses, given that space is not available for adequate spacing.

The district is asking families to monitor their child for symptoms of COVID-19 before sending them to school. Teachers and staff will also be monitoring for symptoms during the day. The district does not plan to check the temperature of each student every day.

Staff will self-monitor using district-provided guidelines.

The district said custodial staff will frequent high traffic areas and commonly touched surfaces. District administration said cleaning routines will be in place in the classroom throughout the day on shared surfaces, and electrostatic sprayers will be in use daily at each building.

The full plan and a Parent Checklist can be found on the district’s website at www.Rolla31.org/Return_To_Learn.

Registration for the 2020-2021 academic year will remain open through the first week of August. The district said enrollment should be completed in the Parent Portal before Aug. 13.

No further action is required for students enrolling in in-person classes. To opt-in for virtual learning, parents should fill out this form https://bit.ly/RPSVirtualLearning after registering through the Parent Portal.