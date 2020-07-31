Feedback sought on safety and security as well as performance of agency

The Missouri State Highway Patrol invites community members to take park in a public opinion survey on safety and security, officers’ attitudes and competency, overall agency performance and concerns regarding crime and social issues.

Superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Colonel Eric Olson said the 2020 Public Opinion Survey opens Saturday and runs the entire month. Members of the public will find the survey on the highway patrol’s website at https://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/MSHPWeb/Root/index.html.

Click on the “Complete the 2020 Public Opinion Survey” link at the top, left side of the highway patrol's home page to initiate the survey, or visit the survey link directly via https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MSHP2020 from any computer or mobile device.