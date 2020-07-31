Phelps County health officials say people could have been potentially exposed to COVID-19 at additional locations at the Belle Fair.

The Phelps Maries County Health Department in a public health notice Friday said people could have exposed to COVID-19 at the Belle Fair’s rode rides in addition to the previously reported Belle Dance Team event.

The health department said an individual who was symptomatic, experiencing mild symptoms and not wearing a face covering, was at the Belle Fair’s rode rides 7 p.m. to close on Thursday, July 23 and Friday, July 24. The department reported the individual also observed the Belle Dance Team from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25.

“We cannot stress enough that even if you are experiencing very mild symptoms (frequently described as allergies, tickle in the throat, feeling of needing to cough to clear one’s throat) to stay home, isolate from others, and refrain from attending any public event or place of public accommodation,” the department said in its notice.

The health department said people who were at the locations should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, practice social distancing and wear a mask while in public for 14 days from the date of potential exposure. Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate and alert their healthcare provider.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. The health department reports common symptoms of COVID-19 are a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, cough, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, diarrhea and generalized muscle aches and pains.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to update the list of potential symptoms at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

“It’s best to assume that every location you visit is a location of potential exposure and take the appropriate precautions to protect yourself, your family, and your communities. It is critical that each and every one of us continues to practice preventative measures to help keep the spread of communicable diseases to a minimum,” the department said.