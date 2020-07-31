An 80-year-old woman escaped injury after she was kidnapped at gunpoint from a grocery store parking lot by a woman who demanded money, St. Louis police said.

The victim told police she was getting into her car at a Schnuck's grocery store in south St. Louis Wednesday afternoon when a woman pointed a gun at her and demanded money. When she said she didn't have any money, she was forced to drive to a nearby ATM, police said.

When the victim wasn't able to get money from the ATM, she was told to drive to another location, where the suspect took some of her belongings and fled.

Police have made no arrests in the case, which is being handled as a first-degree robbery and kidnapping, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The suspect is described as a white woman, 25 to 35 years old, about 5-foot-5, with a medium build and light complexion. She had brown hair and wore a multi-colored bandana around her head. She wore a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.