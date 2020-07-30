Olivia Bailey wasn’t that excited about going to her graduation ceremony at Rock Bridge High School on Thursday.

"I feel like my senior year has been cut short," Olivia said. "Now that I’m here and it’s happening, it’s awesome."

She was among 55 Rock Bridge seniors Thursday morning in the first of what will be 12 Columbia Public Schools high school graduation ceremonies through Sunday.

The plan was developed by a team that began working on it in March, after the coronavirus pandemic forced the district to suspend in-person instruction. Columbia schools, like many, closed before spring break for what was initially planned as a short interruption.

On April 9, Gov. Mike Parson ordered all schools to remain closed for the remainder of the school year. Schools across the state will reopen next month with a variety of plans ranging from full in-class instruction to a mix of in-school and at-home days.

Columbia schools gave parents a choice of whether to begin the year with in-school or online learning, with parents able to pull their child from in-class instruction at any time.

Bailey said after the ceremony that she’s taking a year off from education. And in a likely violation of social distancing protocol, she hugged Shawnna Madison, who Olivia called her favorite teacher ever.

"She was very kind to me during my sophomore year, when I was struggling," Olivia said.

The ceremony included student speeches and a song performance in recorded videos.

"This is so not the ’High School Musical’ fantasy we had in mind," said graduate Anna Yu in her video.

Rock Bridge Principal Jacob Sirna urged the graduates to look back fondly on their high school years.

"Cherish those memories and don’t let them be tarnished by an abnormal end to your high school career," Sirna said.

He noted the student organizations that have a public service component.

"It is my sincerest wish that you keep a desire to serve others close to your heart," Sirna said.

Amy Thompson and Gary Brotherton were among the around 125 people in the stands for the first ceremony to watch their daughter, Grace Brotherton, receive her diploma.

The district did the right thing by holding the graduation, Thompson said.

"I’m glad they’re acknowledging this rite of passage," Thompson said. "I think it’s important to have some ceremony."

She said Grace was uncertain about participating, but eventually decided it would represent closure for her high school years.

"I feel good," Grace said after receiving her diploma. "I’m glad we get to do something. It’s better than nothing."

She also is taking a year off from classrooms after high school, she said.

Graduate William Ayers said he wishes the ceremony could have been in the football stadium, but it turned out well.

"It’s exciting," Ayers said about the ceremony.

Because of credits he earned in high school, he will enter Moberly Area Community College as a sophomore before going to the University of Missouri, where he will study actuarial science.

Ramses Baguio Jr.’s parents had planned a graduation party for him with friends and family coming from Texas and Florida, but that plan was abandoned because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I’m a little disappointed" that the party was canceled, Ramses said. He’s glad the school district was able to pull off the scaled-back graduation ceremony, though.

He will attend MU, where he will major in biology before going to dental school at the University of Missouri - Kansas City, planning to specialize as an orthodontist.

The first Rock Bridge ceremony took place at 9 a.m. Thursday, followed by additional events at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. The final ceremony for Rock Bridge students will take place at 6 p.m. Friday.

The schedule for other high schools is:

Douglass High School, 10 a.m. Friday in front of the school building at 310 N. Providence Rd.Hickman High School, 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. Saturday in the gym at the school at 1104 N. Providence Rd.Battle High School, 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday in the gym at the school at 7575 E. St. Charles Rd.

The school district will live stream each ceremony on its website at cpstv-stream.cpsk12.org/CablecastPublicSite/watch/2?channel=1

