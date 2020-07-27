



Mexico and Fulton’s Rotary Clubs are teaming up to provide a Route 54 Caravan of Caring on Saturday to area nursing homes.

Family and residents of both communities as well as car clubs and other organization are invited to participate, who will meet 9 a.m. at Mexico High School, 639 N. Wade St. They will drive by Pin Oaks, Kings Daughters, Teal Lake Assisted Living and Missouri Veterans Home.

"After the successful caravans in Fulton, we decided to go to the veterans home in Mexico because three of our Rotarians and several other Fulton residents live there," Fulton Rotary Service Chair Jan Reyes said. "Then we decided to expand our scope and visit the other nursing homes to brighten their residents’ days, too."

For more information, call Reyes at 573-220-3147, Josh Hanley at 573-253-1966 or email info@fultonrotary-mo.org.