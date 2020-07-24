Motorists in Maries Counties will see resurfacing and guardrail improvement work starting on Routes N and Y.

A contractor working for the Missouri Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing and improving guardrails on Routes N and Y Monday. This project is expected to be completed by Sept. 1.

The work will require daily lane closures on both routes. Flaggers and pilot cars will guide motorists through the work zones, according to MoDOT. Drivers should obey all work signs, wait for pilot vehicles and avoid all distractions when traveling through the area.

This work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information and updates about this project visit www.modot.org/MariesCountyRoutesResurfacing.