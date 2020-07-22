OATS Transit, a Missouri based not-for-profit transportation provider, announce it has received a $4,000 grant from the Three Rivers Helping Hands Community Foundation in Linn. OATS Transit will use the funds in Miller and Osage counties to help with operating cost.

OATS Transit provides more than 7,600 trips annually in the two counties of Miller and Osage for medical appointments, senior center service and essential shopping. Overall, OATS Transit provides more than 1.5 million trips to Missourians each year, according to the transportation provider in a news release. The company specializes in transportation for individuals with disabilities, seniors and rural residents of any age.

“We are grateful that the Three Rivers Helping Hands Community Foundation is able to help us with operating support in the communities in which they also serve,” said Dorothy Yeager, Executive Director of OATS Transit.

For more information about OATS Transit visit www.oatstransit.org and find them at facebook.com/oatstransit. Mid-Missouri residents wanting to schedule a ride should call the OATS Transit office at 800-269-6287.