Both suspects involved in Sunday’s robbery of a Kirksville liquor store have been arrested and charged.

One of the suspects was arrested on Sunday and the Kirksville Police Department is now identifying him as Kevin Potter, a 30-year-old male previously of Kirksville. He has been charged in Adair County court with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

The second suspect, Baxter Belt, was arrested in Edina on Monday. Belt is a 22-year-old man from Edina. He has also been charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.