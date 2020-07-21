Two Officers Receive Individual Awards

The Missouri Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Council announced Detective Jason Klaus, Missouri CIT Coordinator, was given the 2020 CIT International Coordinator of the Year Award and Corporal Leann Robertson, with the Rolla Police Department, was named the 2020 CIT International First Responder of the Year.

The Missouri CIT Council and specific members have been recognized internationally for the past five years.

Det. Klaus is with the Perry County Sheriff’s Department and was chosen for his strong leadership of the Missouri CIT Council. He was recognized for helping CIT thrive and expand throughout the state, while doing an excellent job of engaging with different levels of support and promoting CIT well beyond the trainings. He encourages fellow law enforcement officers to become CIT specialists.

Cpl. Robertson is with the Rolla Police Department and is recognized as an officer who demonstrates exemplary CIT knowledge and skills. She was recognized for doing a great job of sharing her knowledge of community resources and successfully de-escalating tense situations. Robertson was also acknowledged for her relationships with her mental health community and showing true compassion to individuals and families who struggle with mental illness and substance use disorders.

The Missouri CIT program is a partnership that includes law enforcement, behavioral health providers, hospitals, the court system, individuals with lived experience and community partners who are dedicated to implementing the Missouri Model of CIT.

The goals of CIT are: Promote more effective interactions between law enforcement and individuals in crisis through a 40 hour training centered on behavioral health education and de-escalation skills; help individuals in crisis by connecting them with appropriate community resources in an effort to divert involvement with the criminal justice system; improve the safety of the officer and individuals in crisis; reduce stigma and expand CIT across the state.

For more information about Missouri CIT visit https://www.missouricit.org/.