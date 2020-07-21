As General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital begins to reopen services, social distancing and other protective measures remain to keep beneficiaries and staff healthy and safe. The following adjustments to operations have been made:

FORT LEONARD WOOD — As General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital begins to reopen services, social distancing and other protective measures remain to keep beneficiaries and staff healthy and safe. The following adjustments to operations have been made:

Inpatient guidance: Only one visitor is allowed per patient and that visitor must be the same person during the patient’s stay. There may be some instances where visitors are restricted for visitation to protect the health of the patient and/or visitor.

Outpatient protocol/guidance: GLWACH is asking patients to attend appointments alone or minimize additional visitors to those necessary to facilitate care such as non-medical attendants or an emotional support partner.

As a reminder, the main hospital and emergency room entrances are open 24/7 and the Primary Care Clinic (middle door) entrance is open from 6 a.m.to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All other patient entrances that were previously closed due to COVID-19 operations are now accessible for routine access to GLWACH.

Curbside pharmacy services have been discontinued. However, to ensure continued safety and convenience, the Post Exchange Pharmacy will implement a streamlined pick-up process in the pharmacy lobby. Due to updated COVID-19 social-distancing measures, patients will be permitted to enter pharmacy waiting areas in limited numbers and all refills must be called in prior to arrival. Customers arriving to pick up their prescriptions must wear a mask, observe physical distancing and approach the check-in table one at a time.

Written prescriptions are to be dropped off at the GLWACH Main Pharmacy for processing. A text will be sent when they are ready for pick-up. Effective Aug. 3, the GLWACH Main Pharmacy hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For requesting refills, call the automated refill line at 1.800.245.1953 or 573.596.0128, or visit http://glwach.amedd.army.mil/default.htm (click on Patient Care, then on Pharmacy Refill). All information needed to process a refill is located on the prescription label, and the automated service provides the time and date refills will be available for pickup – all refills will be available within 72 hours. If a refill is not picked-up within 10 working days after being processed, it will need to be requested again.

All refills must be picked up at the Post Exchange Pharmacy, which is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday – the GLWACH Main Hospital Pharmacy is not a refill pickup location. The PX Pharmacy is closed from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturdays for lunch.

It is recommended that patients call to check on refill prescriptions prior to arriving at the PX Pharmacy table. This will help with wait times. The call-in numbers are 573.596.1709/3234/3235.

Primary Care Clinic: The Primary Care Clinic has transitioned some visits to virtual-care. This means clinic team members will call and schedule a time to speak with the patient about health care needs. Handling appointments over the phone or with the secure messaging system lessens foot traffic in the hospital and decreases the risk of infectious transmission.

Patients with allergy and infusion needs will continue to be seen on a scheduled basis.

TRICARE online web-enabled patient appointment booking is active and new visit types have been added: within the next 24 hours virtual (telephone) visit and beyond the next 24 hours virtual (telephone) visit. Call 866.299.4234 or visit www.tricareonline.com to book appointments and continue to use TOL secure messaging.

Dermatology Clinic: Effective July 20, all dermatology referrals will be sent to the local area to be seen within the appropriate timeframe.

Optometry Clinic: Until Aug. 7, the Optometry Clinic is seeing only urgent, emergent and active-duty beneficiaries. Routine eye exams are scheduled to resume after Aug. 10.

Elective surgery: Elective surgeries have resumed. Surgeries will be scheduled based upon medical necessity and prioritized as such.

Dental clinics: Dental clinics have resumed services. Appointments are scheduled based upon medical necessity and prioritized as such.

Mother-Baby Unit: Regular care will continue with the Mother-Baby Unit.

Urgent Care Clinic name change: The Urgent Care Clinic is now called the Acute Minor Illness Clinic. AMIC is located across from the Emergency Room, and is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, including holidays.

Sick Call: Soldier Centered Medical Team Sick Call is located at the new AMIC from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Referrals: Referrals continue to be processed. GLWACH is working to maximize care provided here to minimize travel outside the 100-mile radius. If referred by GLWACH to a hospital outside the 100-mile radius an Exception to Policy will no longer be required per General Order No. 1. To check the status of an authorization, please go to the Tricare website www.tricare-west.com or call 844.866.9378. For any other questions regarding referrals, please call 573.596.0440 or 573.596.5328.