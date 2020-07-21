Heart of Missouri CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is asking residents to please consider giving online, as the organization had to cancel its annual fundraiser due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual Voices of Columbia fundraiser set for Aug. 1 at Rose Music Park was canceled due to a rise in cases in Boone County, according to a CASA news release issued Tuesday. However, the need for help with the hundreds of children served by the agency is no less, executive director Kelly Hill said.

"While CASA is serving nearly 300 children each year, over 250 children in foster care in Boone and Callaway counties are still in need of a CASA volunteer today," Hill said in the release. "Funds raised from this event provide critical support to sustain and expand the program to reach more of the children in need."

Members of the community can still help by making a donation in any amount at www.homcasa.org. CASA volunteers serve as advocates for children in the courts, many of whom are the victims of abuse, and last year the organization helped 294 children in mid-Missouri have a brighter future, according to the release.