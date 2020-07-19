Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced the Missouri State Library awarded Rolla Public Library and James Memorial Public Library grants to respond to COVID-19 health and safety concerns.

“Missouri’s libraries are integral to the communities they serve and the resources they offer are vital,” Ashcroft said. “These funds help our libraries face the unique obstacles presented by the coronavirus so they can continue offering key services and programs to their patrons.”

Rolla Public Library received $14,320 to address digital inclusion. The library plans to redesign its website, implement a hot spot-lending program and purchase additional eBooks.

James Memorial Public Library was the recipient of a $6,942 grant. The library will use the grant to replace its router and switch, adding wi-fi boosters so wi-fi can extend to the library’s property line. The library will implement a hot spot and Chromebook lending program, upgrade the library’s website, add technology and software to improve its virtual storytime offering and add a laptop for staff use to provide a more flexible workspace.

Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funds and Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) funds are used to address digital inclusion and related technical support or to address other efforts that prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19, according to Ashcroft.

The Missouri State Library received $554,569 in CARES funds and reallocated other grant funds to contribute an additional $432,800 in Fiscal Year 2020 LSTA funds for a total availability of $987,369 for coronavirus relief projects. The State Library has awarded $960,338 in coronavirus relief funding to 60 libraries, according to Ashcroft in a news release Friday.

These projects were supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under CARES and LSTA provisions as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.