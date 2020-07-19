Missouri Department of Transportation's general highway maintenance and construction work in Phelps and Pulaski counties as well as work in the mid-Missouri area that could impact commutes beginning Monday.

Projects include lane closures that could cause traffic delays. Work will take place during the entire week, according to the department. Weather conditions may postpone the work schedule.

Phelps County

Daylight Hours

— Route 68 between Interstate 44 and Route V – Drainage repair.

— Route T between Route M and Route P – Pavement patching.

— Route BB between Route 8 and Forum Drive – Tree trimming.

Pulaski County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Route U over Tavern Creek, west of Crocker – Bridge widening. The bridge is closed until early August.

Daylight Hours

— Route U between Route 17 and Route 42 in Miller County – Resurfacing, culvert pipe installation and shoulder widening continues through November.

All Counties

Daylight Hours

— Mowing and striping operations are underway in various locations. Motorists should travel with care and be alert to slow-moving equipment along the road.

Boone County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Sorrels Overpass over Interstate 70 – Bridge deck repair. The bridge is closed 24 hours a day, until Friday.

Overnight Hours

— Interstate 70 between mile marker 124 and mile marker 129 – Roadway sweeping in the eastbound and westbound lanes will take place Sunday through Tuesday.

— Interstate 70 between mile marker 114 and mile marker 115 – Roadway sweeping in the eastbound and westbound lanes will take place Tuesday through Thursday.

Daylight Hours

— Route 163 (Providence Road) between Route 740 (Stadium Boulevard) and Business Loop 70 – ADA improvements and sidewalk upgrades.

— Route 740 (Stadium Boulevard) between Route 63 and Route 763 (College Avenue) - Interconnect fiber installation.

Callaway County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Route D over Interstate 70 – Bridge replacement. The bridge is closed until October.

Cole County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Route 54 between Stadium Boulevard and Route AA in Miller County – Pavement and safety improvements, including guardrail and guard cable installation, continue through November.

Daylight Hours

— Route E between Route 50 and Route B – Shoulder construction continues through late August.

— Route M between Route 50 and Route W – Shoulder construction continues through late August.

Cooper County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Route 179 over the Petite Saline Creek – Bridge replacement. The bridge is closed through August.

— Route K over the Blackwater River, south of Route DD – Bridge deck rehabilitation. The bridge is closed through late August.

— Route M over the Lamine River, north of Imhoff Road – Bridge replacement. The bridge is closed through November.

Daylight Hours

— Interstate 70 at Route 135 – Pavement repair on the eastbound entrance and exit ramps are scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 22. The ramps will be closed through Friday, July 24.

Crawford County

Daylight Hours

— Route 8 between Route Y and Route BB – Pavement repair.

— Route 19 between Route 8 and the Dent County line – Brush cutting.

— Route 49 between Route 19 and Route Y in Iron County – Brush cutting.

— Route 49 between Setzer Road and the Iron County line – Pavement patching.

— Route E between Route 8 and Cave Road – Edge rut repair.

— Route F between Route 19 and Route EE – Drainage repair.

— Route H between Interstate 44 and Cave Road – Drainage repair.

— Route BB between Route 8 and Westover Road – Edge rut repair.

Dent County

Daylight Hours

— Route HH between Route 32 and County Road 6180 – Drainage repair.

Gasconade County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Route A over Third Creek, south of Valentine Ford Road – Bridge replacement. The bridge is closed through August.

Daylight Hours

— Route N between Route 100 and Route J in Osage County – Pavement repair.

Howard County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Route Z over Bartlett Creek, west of Route 87 – Bridge replacement. The bridge will be closed through September.

Daylight Hours

— Route A between County Road 418 and County Road 420 – Drainage repair.

— Route U between Route 3 and County Road 245 – Pipe replacement.

— Route Y between County Road 128 and County Road 142 – Pipe replacement. The road will be closed from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

— Route Z between County Road 341 and County Road 343 – Drainage repair.

Laclede County

Overnight Hours

— Interstate 44 between the Webster County Line and the Pulaski County Line –Roadway resurfacing and guardrail work in the eastbound and westbound lanes continues through November.

Daylight Hours

— Route 32 between Route 5 and the Dallas County line – Chip sealing to extend roadway surface life.

— Route 64 between Route 5 and Route 64A – Chip sealing to extend roadway surface life.

Miller County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Route 54 at Route W – Interchange construction continues until December 2021. Temporary bypasses are in place in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Temporary traffic stoppages are possible during the week.

— Route 54 between Route AA and Stadium Boulevard in Cole County – Pavement and safety improvements, including guardrail and guard cable installation, continue through November.

— Route C over Deane Creek, south of Rollins Creek Road – Bridge deck replacement. The road is closed through late August.

Daylight Hours

— Route U between Route 42 and Route 17 in Pulaski County – Resurfacing, culvert pipe installation and shoulder widening continues through November.

— Route W between Route Y and Route 5 in Morgan County – Resurfacing, box culvert modification and shoulder widening continues through November.

Moniteau County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Route CC over Burris Fork, south of Walking Acres Road – Bridge replacement. The road is closed through August.

Daylight Hours

— Route 87 between Business Route 50 and Little Moniteau Road – Pavement patching.

Morgan County

Daylight Hours

— Route W between Route 5 and Route Y in Miller County – Resurfacing, box culvert modification and shoulder widening continues through November.

Osage County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Route 100 over Shawnee Creek, west of Route Z – Bridge replacement continues through October.

Daylight Hours

— Route N between Route J and Route 100 in Gasconade County – Pavement repair.

Washington County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Route AA over Fourche-A-Renault Creek – Bridge replacement. The bridge is closed through July.

Daylight Hours

— Route 8 over the Union Pacific Railroad, east of Old Highway 8 – Bridge deck repair.

— Route 8 at Routes O and U – Turn lane construction and traffic signal improvements are scheduled to begin Monday.

— Route 8 between Route 21 and the St. Francois County line – Road milling.

— Route AA at Route 8 – Pipe replacement.

— Route CC between Route 21 and Route E – Pipe replacement.

MoDOT encourages motorists to log on to www.modot.org/modot-central-district to comment on their experiences traveling through highway work zones.