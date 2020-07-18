The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Rolla Saturday, with daily heat index values as high as 108 through Sunday.

The National Weather Service forecasts a prolonged period of above normal temperatures in the area through next week, with daily afternoon high temperatures in the upper 90s, and heat index values up to 108 degrees possible for the area.

The area remains under the heat advisory until 9 p.m. Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service residents should “drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”