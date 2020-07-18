A Columbia police officer accused of vehicular involuntary manslaughter in the death of a child on a school sidewalk will continue to trial, a judge ruled Friday afternoon.

Following a preliminary hearing on Thursday, Associate Circuit Judge Kimberly Shaw found that officer Andria Heese, 29, should face the class C felony in the death of Gabriella Curry.

The case is now before Circuit Judge Jeff Harris will preside at an arraignment 10:30 a.m. July 27.

Curry, 4, was playing about 4 p.m. Jan. 5, 2019, on the sidewalk in front of Battle High School. Heese was assigned to the school to deter recent student fighting and as she drove onto an area on the sidewalk used by pedestrians and vehicles, stuck the child with her police cruiser, charging documents show.

The state argues Heese drove too fast for conditions, as she should have known pedestrians would be present outside at the end of the school day. Heese argues the child’s death was an accident and she was not driving recklessly.