Columbia sent out an appeal Friday for donations to CoMoHelps to support local not-for-profit agencies, who have requested more than $2.5 million in help to meet rising needs to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

CoMoHelps is managing relief donations as a joint effort by Boone County, the city, the Community Foundation of Central Missouri, Heart of Missouri United Way, and Veterans United Foundation. Since March, the CoMoHelps partners have provided $1.1 million to support nonprofits and schools.

The funds are needed to support Boone County Community Services, which supports independence and self-sufficiency, the Community Foundation, which has set up a special fund for nonprofit service providers to maintain and expand services in healthcare, education, arts and culture, animal welfare, and other areas. The Heart of Missouri United Way supports a wide variety of agencies and the Veterans United Foundation focuses on the needs of veterans and military families.