Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce congratulated July Business of the Month Valvoline Express Care.

Brian Beckett, along with his wife Tricia Beckett, own and operate Valvoline Express Care in Sullivan and Rolla.

Brian and his dad, Richard, started the Sullivan store 21 years ago. In 2013 Tricia and Brian purchased his dad’s half as he moved to Branson and semi-retired.

In 2017, Tricia and Brian decided to open Express Care Rolla.

The Express Care program is not a franchise. The program is partnered with Valvoline and is 100% privately owned. They are located at 1001 Kingshighway in Rolla.