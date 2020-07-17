Ruth A. Swanson, 88 of Devils Lake ND passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family, blessed to be in their care and the care of Altru Hospice.

Ruth A. Swanson, 88 of Devils Lake ND passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family, blessed to be in their care and the care of Altru Hospice.

Funeral Services for Ruth will be held at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, Devils Lake on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. with Reverend Jim Paulson officiating. Burial will be in the Devils Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake on Sunday, July 19th from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. Olaf on Monday one hour prior to the funeral service. In respecting COVID-19 and St. Olaf Lutheran Church restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the funeral service. Everyone consider your safety and health in attending the visitation and funeral service.