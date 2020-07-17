Following an extensive search and review process, the Missouri Veterans Commission announced Thursday that Col. (Ret.) Paul Kirchhoff has been named Executive Director of the commission, which serves over 458,000 Veterans and 1,700 employees in seven Veterans Homes, five State Veterans Cemeteries, and the Veterans Services Program.

“Col. Paul Kirchhoff, was unanimously selected to serve as the next Executive Director of the Missouri Veterans Commission,” said Tim Noonan, chairman of the Missouri Veterans Commission. “Paul is a proven leader with a heart for people, including Veterans and all those who work serving Veterans at MVC. His experience leading in combat as well as leading in the complex environment of state government makes Paul the right leader for right now to continue to build on the transformation of MVC started by his predecessor, Col. Grace Link. Paul’s top priority will be to ensure the safety of our employees and Veterans in our seven assisted-living homes during this time of COVID.”

Kirchhoff is a highly-experienced leader with an extensive background in resource management with an emphasis in public service. He served 33 years of combined enlisted and commissioned military service, serving both on active duty with the U.S. Army and with the Missouri Army National Guard. Kirchhoff served on combat tours of duty in Afghanistan and Iraq. He earned M.S. degrees in Management from Webster University and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College. His many military awards for service include: Bronze Star (2nd Award), Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal (2nd Award), and Missouri Conspicuous Service Medal.

Kirchhoff worked as special assistant to the Executive Director of the Missouri Veterans Commission prior to his selection. He formerly served as Director of the Missouri Emergency Response Commission and held many leadership positions as a full-time member of the Missouri National Guard.

Kirchhoff is married with two sons. He resides in Jefferson City.

