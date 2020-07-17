The Missouri State Fair announced today that the traditional fair will be held as a youth livestock show due to concerns with public health and safety and hosting a quality outdoor experience for fairgoers.

“We care deeply about the public health and safety of our fairgoers and our community. When the original decision to move forward with the fair was made, the information and numbers were different than they are now,” fair marketing director, Kari Mergen, said in a news release today.

Mergen said after working with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, it was determined the best course of action was to work to reduce the number of individuals on the fairgrounds.

Best practices for sanitation and public health will still be implemented during the youth livestock show Aug. 13 to Aug. 23.

The opening day ceremony, Governor’s Ham Breakfast, carnival midway and all other non-youth livestock related events are cancelled. Merger said the fair will be issuing applicable refunds. Exhibitor camping will still be available through the event. All current reservations will be honored. Exhibitor camping inquiries can be sent to campgrounds@mda.mo.gov.