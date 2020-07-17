Law enforcement said the high speed enforcement campaign is a result of a drastic uptick in egregious speed and hazardous moving violations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol along with troopers in Iowa, Arkansas, Nebraska and Kansas will focus on enforcing traffic laws related to excessive speed, aggressive driving and distracted driving from noon to midnight Friday and Saturday.

Superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Eric Olson announced the high speed enforcement campaign Thursday. According to Olson, fatal crashes have increased dramatically in Missouri despite a period of significantly lower traffic volumes. Olson expressed his concern that as the volume of traffic gradually increases with summer vacation trips and more people returning to work, high speeds on Missouri’s roadways will have disastrous consequences.

Currently, Missouri is experiencing a 14 percent increase in traffic fatalities compared to last year, according to state data. Across the state, the Missouri State Highway Patrol has seen a 58% increase in speeds at or above 26 mph over the speed limit from January through June 2020 when compared to the four-year average.

Troopers issued 4,869 summonses to drivers traveling 26 mph or more over the speed limit during that time. The data shows the most common violators are between the ages of 15 and 29. Most of the speed violations occur during the weekend.

Olson reminded the public speed is one of the leading contributors to fatality traffic crashes and troopers are participating in the special enforcement campaign to remind motorists that virus or not, they remain vigilant and are enforcing the law.

Joining Missouri’s troopers in this campaign are troopers with the Iowa State Patrol, Arkansas State Police, Nebraska State Patrol, and Kansas Highway Patrol.