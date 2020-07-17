Dear Editor,

For years Missouri has failed to expand Medicaid, and so our state has not received billions of federal dollars, and hundreds of thousands of poor Missourians suffer from lack of healthcare coverage. If Missouri expands Medicaid, Washington University research shows that our state could have $39 million in cost savings the first year and more than $1 billion of our federal tax dollars back by 2026. Expanding Medicaid will generate $2 million a year in economic activity and help keep hospitals open. Many low-income individuals and families will see their health improve when we expand this program. Mortality rates for new moms and infants will decline. Hospital emergency departments will be used less as the primary source of health care.

Thirty-seven states across the political spectrum have expanded Medicaid. They have experienced the benefits: improved health of their citizens, cost savings, and revenue growth.

Some of the numerous organizations to endorse Medicaid Expansion include the MO Chamber of Commerce; AARP; hospital, nurse, and ambulance associations; health associations serving heart, lung, diabetes, and cancer patients; rural health organizations; and religious charities.

In August, a YES vote for Amendment 2 will bring Medicaid Expansion to Missouri. To learn more or get a “Yes on 2” sign for your yard, come see the Medicaid Ambulance Response Vehicle in Rolla on July 24 at Ber Juan Park parking area, 11 a.m. -12 p.m., or go to Missourihealthcareforall.org.