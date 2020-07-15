Students in Rolla are about to benefit from a national backpack giveaway.

Authorized Wireless Retailer, Round Room, LLC., announced on Sunday, July 26, more than 800 participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores are teaming up to donate 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children through TCC’s annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. The 2020 backpack giveaway marks more than one million total backpacks donated since the campaign launched in 2013.

Between 1-4 p.m. on July 26, TCC Rolla and other participating stores are inviting local families to the store to pick up backpacks for their children filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue and other supplies. Each participating store location will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing and state guidelines to ensure the safety of employees and those attending the event.

TCC Rolla, located at 201 S. Bishop Ave. is donating up to 180 backpacks that are available on a first-come, first served basis.

For a list of other participating locations in Missouri, visit https://locations.tccrocks.com/search.html.

TCC and Wireless Zone stores will also award five $10,000 college scholarships to selected winners. Children in grades K-12 are eligible for entry and can register at their local stores during the Backpack Giveaway event. Entries will be accepted July 24 - 31.