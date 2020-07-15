Missouri University of Science and Technology announced the creation of the Miner Pledge today as part of the university’s efforts to help limit the spread of COVID-19 on campus and in the Rolla area

The Miner Pledge encourages students and employees to pledge to protect themselves, the campus and the community by taking action to “respond with noble efforts to overcome the challenges before us because that’s what Miners do.”

“We are encouraging our students, faculty and staff as they return to campus to come together to protect the people of Missouri S&T, particularly those in our community with greater vulnerability to severe illness from coronavirus,” says Chancellor Mo Deghani.

Missouri S&T created the pledge to marshal the shared commitment of the campus community to collectively take protective measures to keep everyone safe by suppressing the spread of COVID-19.

The pledge includes specific commitments for individuals to, among other steps:

Monitor for the symptoms of COVID-19, including daily temperature checks Stay home when sick and notify covid@mst.edu of symptoms Wear face coverings in classrooms and when social distancing is not possible Wash hands often or use hand sanitizer Maintain social distancing in daily activities Represent S&T in public and lead by example.

All individuals who sign the pledge will promise “to protect myself, protect my campus and protect my community.” The Missouri S&T community may sign the Miner Pledge at go.mst.edu/minerpledge.

In support of preparations to open campus this fall, the university has launched the Miner Resilience Fund to help with student emergency needs, online program development and other challenges triggered by the pandemic. Support Miner resilience at give.mst.edu.