Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced $50 million in new grant programs for Missouri businesses, where $30 million will be allocated for the Small Business Grant Program and $20 million allocated for the Personal Protective Equipment Production Grant Program.

“The COVID-19 crisis has severely impacted Missouri businesses. However, this challenge has not stopped them from stepping up and finding new ways to serve Missourians. These critical programs will help Missouri businesses continue their operations, cover costs for increased PPE production, and keep them safe and moving forward,” Parson said.

The $30 Million Small Business Grant Program will provide relief to small businesses and family-owned farms for reimbursement of business interruption costs due to the COVID-19 crisis, according to a release from the governor's office Tuesday.



The program is available to for-profit businesses and family-owned farms that employ 50 or fewer employees. Funds can be used to cover facility redesign and labor, air filtration systems, e-commerce website design, worker salaries during closure or reduced hours, and necessary costs to make the business more resilient as a result of COVID-19, among others.

The $20 Million Personal Protective Equipment Production Grant Program is aimed at increasing the production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) needed to help contain the spread of COVID-19. The new program will help companies produce PPE in Missouri as part of the state’s Show Me Strong Recovery Plan, according to the release.

The program assists manufacturers by awarding grant funds to reimburse companies facing high PPE production costs. Eligible uses for awarded funds under the PPE Production Grant Program include purchasing equipment and retooling, upgrading or expanding facilities to increase PPE production.

Funding for both programs comes from the CARES Act. The programs will be administered through the Department of Economic Development. Businesses interested in the programs can learn more and apply at showmestrong.mo.gov.