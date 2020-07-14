Route M in Cooper County will be closed as work starts to replace the rural bridge over the Lamine River south of Blackwater.

The road will close Wednesday morning will take up to four months to complete. The road will be closed during this time and motorists are asked to find alternate routes.

Work is weather permitting and could be delayed.

The Harriman Hill Access Conservation Area and its boat ramps will be open to traffic.

For more information, call Missouri Department of Transportation customer service at 1-888-275-6636 or visit the MoDOT Central District website. Updates also are posted to the district’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.