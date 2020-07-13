The application process for Walmart’s seventh annual Open Call is open and the company invites entrepreneurs dreaming of landing their U.S.-manufactured products on Walmart shelves. The deadline to apply is Aug. 10.

Virtual pitch meetings will be held Oct. 1. The application and additional information about the event are available via walmart-jump.com.

In addition to one-on-one pitch meetings with Walmart buyers, participants will have an opportunity to hear directly from Walmart executives and learn from company leaders during smaller breakout sessions designed to inform, empower and encourage supplier-hopefuls, according to a news release.

"During this year of unprecedented challenges for U.S. businesses, Walmart remains committed to sourcing products made, grown, or assembled in the U.S.," Walmart Senior Vice President for Global Sourcing and U.S. Manufacturing Laura Phillips said. "By Investing in products that support American jobs, we are able to bring new exciting products to our customers, support new jobs in our local communities and invest in small business across the country."

This year’s Open Call attendees could secure deals ranging from a handful of stores in local markets to supplying hundreds, even thousands of stores, Sam’s Clubs and on Walmart.com, according to the release.