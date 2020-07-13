The Truman Library Institute continues to offer a series of free webinar programs about the 75th anniversary of Harry Truman’s first months as president.

Upcoming events include discussions with authors Michael Neiberg and Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, as well as an interactive program geared toward teenage students.

• July 22, 6 p.m.: "The Potsdam Conference: 75 Years Later." Historian Michael Neiberg will discuss the power dynamics and negotiations of the historic conference in Germany and reflect on its significance decades later. Neiberg’s book "Potsdam: The End of World War II and the Remaking of Europe" won the 2016 Truman Book Award.

• July 30, 6 p.m.: "Out of the Archives: The Atomic Bomb." Mark Adams, the library’s education director, will highlight 10 artifacts from the library’s collection related to Truman’s atomic bomb decision. The program will tell the story of the world changing event while offering a preview of artifacts on display of the Truman Library’s new permanent exhibits reopening in the fall.

• Aug. 4, 1 p.m.: "The Potsdam Conference and the Atomic Bomb." Adams will offer this interactive program from the National Archives and Records Administration aimed specifically for students in grades 7-12.

• Aug. 6, 6 p.m.: "Countdown 1945." Wallace will discuss his recently released book "Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days That Changed the World." He will share stories from the key individuals in the bomb’s development and the then-untested president charged with deciding its use.

Registration for the programs is required and can be done online at: www.trumanlibraryinstitute.org/tli-events/.