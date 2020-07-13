The Rolla Downtown Business Association is launching a new event on Saturday.

Six lucky winners will win gift bags filled with gift cards from the Rolla downtown businesses or $200 in Downtown Dollars.

The event will be held July 18 – Aug. 1.

Downtown Summer Stroll will feature 20 businesses in the combined Business District and the Arts and Entertainment District. Area residents are encouraged to shop, dine or pamper themselves with this promotion, plus get an opportunity to win prizes.

Shoppers can pick up a free punch card at any of the participating businesses, spend $10 or more with five of those businesses and the businesses will stamp or punch the cards.

After completing the form on the back of the punch card with name, phone number and email address, customers may leave the completed card at the last business visited.

All completed cards with five stamps or punches will be entered to win one of six prizes.

Five winners will receive gift card packages from the downtown businesses and the Grand Prize winner will receive $200 in Downtown Dollars.

The Downtown Dollars may be spent with any of the participating businesses until October 31.

“This is a great way to support our local small businesses downtown,” said business owner Katy Langston-Combs. “We hope this will bring lots of energy to our downtown and our community. This is a win-win for our area residents and our businesses.”

Downtown Summer Stroll participating businesses include: Three Sisters Consignment, 4th Dimension, Alex’s Pizza Palace, Dave’s Hair Shop, Di Trapani’s Italian Bistro, Elissa’s at Benton Square, Forgotten Finds, Hoppers Pub, Il Baccio Day Spa, John’s Firestone, Kent Jewelry, More Red Door Boutique, Public House Brewing Company, Red Door Clearance, Red Door Gifts, Sidney’s, Soda & Scoops on Route 66, Taco & Burrito Express, That 1 Store, and Uptown Bridal & Florist.

Sponsors for the event are First State Community Bank, Phelps County Bank, Fidelity Advertising, Spartan Laundry and Rolla Downtown Business Association.