In-depth leadership training emphasizes community-building principles.

University of Missouri Extension invites Meramec region residents to register for the fall 2020 Neighborhood Leadership Academy (NLA), a leadership training focused on community building principles. Created in 2002, Neighborhood Leadership Academy provides in-depth training that emphasizes community building strategies, project planning, organizational leadership and management practices, and personal leadership skills.

The Fall 2020 program will be offered online throughout the state, with regional cohorts to allow for local discussions and applications of the program’s content. Neighborhood Leadership Academy will be held Monday evenings Aug. 24 through Nov. 2 via Zoom and all participants who complete the program will receive an UMSL Chancellor’s Certificate in Neighborhood Leadership.

Some scholarships are available.

“This program will benefit our communities by expanding the pipeline of new leaders to serve in business, non-profit, volunteer, and elected leadership roles,” says Sarah Hultine Massengale, MU Extension community economic development specialist in Dent County. “Participants will develop projects to enhance community quality of life, and this year’s virtual format will connect our local participants to a statewide network of leaders.”

Academy participants may be neighborhood association members, community leaders, resident volunteers, community-based organization staff, business owners, local government staff, and municipal elected officials. NLA has graduated nearly 300 individuals from the program in its 16-year history.

To learn more about the program and apply, please visit https://extension2.missouri.edu/regional-leadership-academy and select "Meramec Region" or contact Sarah Massengale at hultines@missouri.edu or 573-729-3196.