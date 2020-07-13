An online informational meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. July 23 for residents facing housing instability due to COVID-19.

The city wrote in a news release 11,773 COVID-19 related unemployment claims have been filed through June 20 in Boone County. The moratorium on evictions will end July 25, so the meeting will discuss tenant and homeowner rights, as well as actions households can take to protect current housing and local resources to help with rent, mortgages and utilities.

Residents can attend the meeting at us02web.zoom.us/j/82277754538.