Rolla Cemetery workers will be removing all funeral designs and any other decorations which are on the ground.

In compliance with the Rolla Cemetery rules and regulations, cemetery workers will be removing all funeral designs, artificial floral pieces, solar lights and any other decorations which are on the ground, as well as any others deemed unsightly, during a formal cemetery pickup beginning Monday, July 20. Family members may remove items themselves prior.

Rolla’s Parks and Recreation Department said this procedure allows cemetery personnel to rid the cemetery of old and unsightly arrangements to enhance the appearance of the Rolla Cemetery.

Through July 24, all decorations placed on the ground and not on the grave markers are subject to immediate removal. A complete set of the Rolla Cemetery rules and regulations may be obtained from the cemetery office, located at 901 N. Elm.

Formal cemetery pickup occurs 4 times per year:

— The last full week of February.

— The last full week of April.

— The last full week of July.

— The last full week of October.

Additional information about the Rolla Cemetery is available at www.rollamoparks.org/cemetery. Patrons who have questions or concerns about Rolla Cemetery are encouraged to call the cemetery office ta (573) 426-6901.