Critical shortage of all blood types.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at more than 40 area healthcare facilities, reported a critical shortage of all blood types. The blood needs for area patients have increased, but mobile blood drive cancellations continue. CBCO said as a result, any mobile blood drives that remain scheduled become vitally important.

CBCO donors provide all the blood for patients at Phelps Health, as well all Springfield hospitals and dozens more across the region. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, more than 8,000 donations have been lost. Rolla area residents will have the opportunity to donate 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 20 at First Baptist Church Ministry Center, 801 N. Cedar St.

Donors will receive a CBCO 25th anniversary throwback T-shirt and a $5 gift care redeemable in CBCO’s LifePoints Local online store.

Donors are strongly encouraged to make an appointment to give to maintain social distancing guidelines and improve donor flow. Donors can schedule an appointment at the following link: https://donate.cbco.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/125436. CBCO will also continue to focus on getting blood donors to make an appointment to give at donor center locations in Springfield, Joplin, Bentonville and Springdale. Donors may make that appointment online at https://donate.cbco.org/donor/schedules/centers.

On behalf of local hospital patients, CBCO thanks blood donors from across the region for giving life to your community.