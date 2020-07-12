When my youngest daughter and her husband knew they were going to have a baby, they waited until February to announce it. They threw my husband an unexpected birthday party and then gave him a tiny onesie with the August due date printed on the front.

It was a really, really great party.

Mariah and Tanner were married only a few months when Tanner was diagnosed with cancer. That first year, it was the best of times and the worst of times, and the most frightening days of their young lives. Tanner is tough though, and he fought back because he knew he had something to fight for.

That first year of marriage was not what this young couple expected.

The scans and screens continued into their second year. Tanner’s hair came back and so did the dimples in his smile. The couple moved out of their little apartment, rented a house and finally were able to unpack their wedding gifts.

That second year, prayers were answered.

After the baby announcement, after all the screaming and crying and kissing and hugging, I reflected on the look of pure joy on Tanner’s face when the room erupted in celebration.

For Tanner, this was a holiday.

When I first met my future son-in-law, I quickly learned that Tanner is a holiday fanatic. Matching PJs at Christmas, clever costumes on Halloween and Bunny cakes at Easter, this guy wants it all.

Now, this guy was going to be a dad.

I wanted to get this cancer-fighting-new-father a special baby gift, something that would say how much he has brought to our family. Tanner’s love of my daughter and their fight for his life has touched so many others. Surely there was something that would say how much our family has to celebrate.

Something that would remind Tanner that the second twelve months would be different than the first.

After finding out my grandbaby was a girl, I concocted the perfect gift for Tanner. I would collect a year of little girl costumes that celebrated all of her first holidays.

Every single one of them.

On the memorable day my first granddaughter, Via, was born, after all the hugging and kissing and things settled down, I placed a decorated box in front of Tanner. Before he opened the lid, he read my note.

"This is what your next 12 months will look like."

When the box was opened, on top was a little outfit with a big headband. It had the superman symbol and words emblazoned in gold glitter across the front.

"Daddy is my Super Hero."

That, I thought, was worth celebrating.

Next came a Halloween outfit; an orange tutu and a onesie with a jack-o-lantern face made out of silver sequins that shined in the light.

Thanksgiving with a turkey headband and matching turkey leggings was underneath Halloween. On the tiny one piece, there were words spelled out in turkey feathers, "My 1st Thanksgiving."

"My 1st Christmas" followed Thanksgiving and was fashioned all in white with red lettering. There were gold glitter bows on the headband and included white leggings with white fur.

It was fabulous.

After that came "Happy New Year" in the shape of a little black one piece and then Happy Valentine’s Day with a big, red sequin heart. March was all about green four-leaf clovers and Easter was bunny ears with a purple tutu. At the very bottom of the box, was July’s "My 1st Fourth," a fancy little dress all done up in red, white and blue.

July 4th was the last item in the box.

Last week, Tanner told me how emotional he was opening that gift box and taking out the last baby outfit, the last of Via’s firsts. "Time goes by so fast," Tanner said, with a slight break in his voice.

I know what he means.

Almost 12 months ago, I gave Tanner a baby gift of holiday firsts to remind him about all the celebrations yet to come. Tanner showed me he didn’t need reminding.

Every day, for Tanner, is a holiday.

You can reach Lorry at Lorrysstorys@gmail.com.