From The Examiner during the week of July 6-11, 1970:

• "HST LIBRARY GREETS 2 MILLIONTH GUEST" – The Harry S. Truman Library registered its 2 millionth visitor at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, just one day after the 13th anniversary of the presidential library’s dedication – July 6, 1957. The visitor, Jacob Dykwell of Grand Rapids, Mich., who was accompanied by three of his children and two grandchildren, was bewildered about all of the special attention. "First time I ever won anything," said the supervisor in a machine shop at Grand Rapids which makes parts for missiles, when he was presented with an autographed picture of the former President, given an escorted tour, and had his picture taken.

• "CHAMBER BOARD TO WORK FOR ANNEXATION PASSAGE" – The Chamber of Commerce board of directors went on record Friday approving annexation proposals on which Independence citizens will vote Aug. 4, and agreed to work for their passage. Lauzon Maxwell, board member who is a city councilman, spoke in favor of the annexations. He said the area is necessary for an industrial base to meet an effective tax program. "I feel it is necessary for people in the annexed areas to know what they can expect in the way of services," Maxwell said. "We are not out grabbing land just for the sake of grabbing."

• "ANTI-ANNEXATION ORGANIZATION SETTING UP BATTLE LINES" – An organization known as the Rural Citizens Association is forming battle lines to oppose the City of Independence’s annexation election Aug. 4. Glenn H. Binger, who owns 70 acres on the R.D. Mize and Pink Hill roads, is president of the organization. "I feel our area is not yet ready for this massive expansion," Binger declares.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of July 5-10, 1920:

• "REED WAS VITRIOLIC" – Senator James A. Reed arrived in Kansas City Monday morning from San Francisco. A number of his misguided friends had arranged for a big reception and met him at the Union station. A parade of about 30 cars escorted the Senator to the convention hall where he addressed several thousand people.

Senator Reed was vitriolic and bitterly attacked the President (Woodrow Wilson), the Democratic convention and the League of Nations. Reed also said that he carried perfectly legal credentials as a delegate from Missouri to the National convention and was refused a seat because of his opposition to the President and the League of Nations and he also said that the proposition was sent to him that he would be seated if he would keep still and behave. The Republican papers played up Reed’s reception.

• "SAY OIL WELL IS GOOD" – Several men from Independence and one oil operator from near Paola, Kas., visited the well on the William Greenstreet farm three miles east of Independence. The Paola man offered to shoot the well and said he was sure that it would produce oil in paying quantities. Mr. Greenstreet employed the McCormack Brothers to bore the well to get water for his new home. He has not yet decided what he will do with the well which resulted in finding oil sands and oil at 160 feet and whatever is done with this well will probably bore another for his water supply.

– Compiled by Jeff Fox