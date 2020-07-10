Total of 250 families to receive box of food, household products at Saturday event in conjunction with Blue Star Families.

The Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes (Coalition) will join with other non-profit organizations to help distribute non-perishable foods and household products to active duty military families living in and around Fort Leonard Wood.

The Military Hunger Relief Initiative, scheduled for 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, will take place at Fort Leonard Wood, located at 194 Eastlawn Ave. in St Robert. The Coalition is teaming up with Blue Star Families and Feed The Children to assist enlisted families as well as other active-duty military families experiencing food insecurity in the Fort Leonard Wood area.

This is a drive-through food distribution event in which advanced registration is required. Due to limited food supply, organizers will randomly select up to 250 recipients to receive a non-perishable food box. Those selected will receive a voucher via email, featuring pick-up details, which must be presented in the drive-through.

“I am so excited to bring this food truck event to my community because I know as the wife and caregiver of a veteran and mom of four it can be draining when finances are stretched,” said Lacy Mullen, assistant manager of the Veteran’s Caregiver Alliance at the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes. “Especially at this time, during the pandemic and with racial tensions being so high, going out is extra stressful. It is also humbling to have any support shown – no matter how big or small – letting our injured heroes and those who care for them know they are not alone.”

To register online, visit https://bluestarfam.us/FortLeonardWoodMilitaryHungerRelief.