Challenger Sports is holding a soccer camp July 13 to July 17 at Ber Juan Sportsplex, off 1100 E. 18th St., on the soccer field behind the softball complex.

A half day rec program is available for ages 6-16 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and a half day competitive program for ages 8-16 is also available.

For information, contact Andy Bureman at abureman@challengerteamwear.com or the Rolla Parks and Recreation Department at 426-6901 or 426-6910.