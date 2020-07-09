The Missouri Department of Transportation says pavement blow-ups could become more prevalent during summer months.

Though not as dramatic as the name would imply, pavement “blow-ups” are the summer’s version of potholes, created by a combination of moisture, weakening pavement and temperatures consistently reaching 90 degrees or more across the state. The Missouri Department of Transportation urges motorists to stay aware of road surfaces during these hot summer days.

Pavement blow-ups are fractures that occur when a roadway surface expands at a crack or joint where moisture has seeped in, according to the department. That crack weakens the pavement and the heat causes the pavement to buckle and warp, creating holes in the surface. Despite the term, the pavement does not actually explode.

“Since it is difficult to know where or when a pavement blow-up will happen, our maintenance staff continually monitors road conditions on state routes,” said MoDOT State Maintenance Director Natalie Roark. “When you encounter a blow-up in the road, slow down and report the location to MoDOT as soon as possible so our maintenance crews can make repairs. Remember, never make a cellphone call from behind the wheel. Buckle Up Phone Down.”

MoDOT asks drivers to be alert for crews making emergency roadway repairs.

Motorists can call MoDOT’s toll-free customer service center to report pavement blow-ups at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636). Plan your summer trip at MO on the GO, MoDOT’s suite of mobile information tools that shares the latest news on work zones, road conditions and traffic incidents. You can access it online at modot.org/mo-go.