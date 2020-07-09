The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released a document today that answers frequently asked questions about K-12 school reopening health-related guidance.

The department of education said the document aims to provide additional clarity and consistency for Missouri school leaders and public health officials as they make decisions about school reopening strategies at the local level.

There are no statewide health mandates related to K-12 school reopening being issued at this time.

The department, in a release today, said local school boards and local jurisdictions have the authority to implement more stringent or less restrictive preventative measures than those listed in the document.

Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said: “While closing school buildings in March was necessary, there are a number of serious consequences that can come from our students not attending school in-person.

“These implications are being considered along with the continued risk of COVID-19. Therefore, school leaders and local health officials are working thoughtfully to reopen our schools – knowing that school operations must take place differently to better protect public health and combat the spread of the virus."

The department said state health and education leaders are working alongside a group of Missouri’s top pediatric infectious disease doctors to quickly answer additional questions about reactive strategies and procedures for K-12 schools.

The procedures that continue to be discussed include: how to isolate symptomatic students or staff members when they are at school, how to handle positive cases of COVID-19 and how to best be prepared to assist local health officials with contact tracing efforts.

Answers to those important questions will be added to the document as soon as possible, according to the department. The document can be found at https://dese.mo.gov/sites/default/files/COVID-MO-K12-Reopening-Guidance.pdf

In May, representatives from The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education worked with the Missouri School Boards’ Association to publish the “Pandemic Recovery Consideration: Re-Entry and Reopening of Schools” document, which contains more thorough and detailed information for school leaders to review and consider when developing their local plans for returning to onsite teaching and learning.