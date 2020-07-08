To help Missouri voters find Notary Publics to notarize their ballot envelopes, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced his office is now providing a list of notaries who have volunteered to provide notary services for voters at no charge.

While state law says absentee ballot voters cannot be charged a notary fee for ballot notarization, Ashcroft said new voting laws for 2020 do not provide the same exception for mail-in ballots.

As a result, Ashcroft is providing a list online of notaries who have volunteered to provide all ballot notarization free of charge. The list will be updated as more Missouri notaries volunteer to help.

“I truly appreciate the many organizations and individuals making themselves available to help Missouri voters during this time,” Ashcroft said. “I encourage voters who need notary services to contact a volunteer in their area, and I again thank those who are volunteering their time.”

The online list of notaries who have volunteered to notarize mail-in and absentee ballot envelopes for free can be found at: https://www.sos.mo.gov/elections/MailinNotary. The 2020 Notary List will be updated as additional notaries are added.

Residents who are a notary and wish to volunteer to provide ballot envelope notary services for free for the August and November 2020 elections, please email Laura.Lewis@sos.mo.gov. For instructions on how to become a notary, visit the Secretary of State’s website.