The Missouri State Highway Patrol is taking part in the American Association of State Troopers' 2020 America's Best Looking Cruiser Contest and invites the public to vote for the Missouri State Highway Patrol's cruiser.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s submission for the contest features a marked, black Missouri State Highway Patrol Chevrolet Tahoe and a marked, black Missouri State Highway Patrol Dodge Charger sitting on the field of Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The contest runs through 12 p.m. July 21. The 2020 contest will be tabulated through the SurveyMonkey website. To cast a vote in the 2020 Best Looking Cruiser Contest, residents can access the website link through the American Association of State Troopers’ Facebook page or go directly to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/T9XVPN3 and scroll through the state agency photos.

At the bottom of the page, the Missouri State Highway patrol asks residents to please select “Missouri” as their favorite cruiser from the drop-down menu. Agency rankings will be posted on the Facebook page daily. Only votes made through SurveyMonkey will be official and recorded. Likes and comments will not count as votes for the contest.

The 2020 contest marks the seventh year of the American Association of State Troopers’ America's Best Looking Cruiser Contest, which is intended to be a fun competition between the states.