Betty Jo White, D.O., FACOS, received the Presidential Leadership Award for 2020, offered by Truman State University, in Kirksville.

Dr. White, currently of Grove City, Pennsylvania, formerly of Duke, Missouri, was born in St. James and is the daughter of James A. White and Gladys (Lambeth) White. She is the granddaughter of deceased James Francis and Josephine Jenny (Delitroz) White formerly of St. James, and James Frederick (Fred) and Lucinda (Duncan) Lambeth formerly of Spring Creek, and great granddaughter of David Johnson (D.J.) and Mary Lavine (Priester) White formerly of St. James and John Richard and Ardilary (Scott) Duncan formerly of Spring Creek.

She attended St. Patrick Catholic School in Rolla for pre-school, kindergarten and elementary grades first through fourth. She and her family moved to Duke, formerly known as Spring Creek, where her family owned and lived on the Samuel and Anna (Minarski) Krafczik farm with its log home. Samuel was originally from Germany, came to America in 1886, and made his home in this area in 1888. He was one of the original pioneers having built the log home everyone lived in.

Dr. White attended the Newburg school system by bus each day and graduated from Newburg High School in 1956. She then graduated from Truman State University, Kirksville, in three years, in 1959.

Truman State University reported:

“Growing up in the Ozarks of mid-Missouri, Betty Jo White knew even as a young student that she wanted to become a doctor. When her family physician learned of her passion for medicine, he made a phone call to Truman State University and helped set her career into motion.

"Dr. White fondly recalls her time at Truman and especially her advisor, Dr. John D. Black. He was a professor of zoology, credited as being the first pre-osteopathic advisor in the country. To this day, the “Dr. John D. Black Day Lily” grows in her yard, and she and fellow classmates from Truman exchange photos of its blooms each year.

"Living in Kirksville, the birthplace of osteopathic medicine, was a wonderful experience for Dr. White. She was active in the Pre-Osteopathy club and the Baptist Student Union. She fondly remembers attending several BSU conferences as a student and the impact of the experiences. She was also active in residence hall governance and the women’s recreation association.

"After just three years, she graduated from Truman in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science degree and proceeded to the Kansas City College of Osteopathy and Surgery (now the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences or KCU) in Kansas City, Missouri.

"At that time, an osteopathic female surgeon was a new concept, and Dr. White was the first female to do a residency in general surgery in the osteopathic profession. This was a difficult task, as many programs simply would not interview her because of her gender. She became a resident at Bashline Memorial Hospital in Pennsylvania after 29 other applications were turned down. Following her residency, she stayed at Bashline Memorial Hospital and practiced general surgery for the remainder of her career. For many years, she was active in the hospital's leadership, including stints as chief of staff and chair of the Department of Surgery.

"Throughout her career, Dr. White has been keenly aware of the impact of those who helped along her journey and has felt compelled to support others. Dr. White began donating to the Dr. John D. Black Scholarship at Truman. For more than 45 years, she has made an annual gift to this scholarship fund in his honor.

"In 2006, Dr. White established the Betty Jo White, DO Science Scholarship. Each year, recipients of her scholarship are required to visit the Museum of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville and send Dr. White a one-page paper about their experience. This requirement demonstrates her passion for educating the next generation, as well as her love and appreciation of the field of osteopathic medicine.

"In 2013, remembering the impact of her experiences with the BSU, Dr. White established the Betty Jo White, DO, Baptist Student Union Endowed Stipend. The stipend supports students attending a conference or retreat held by a philanthropic organization such as the BSU.

"In addition to her lifetime of gifts to Truman, Dr. White has also included Truman State University in her estate plans. Her generosity will continue to enrich the lives of students in perpetuity.”