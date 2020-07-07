Winning photographs on display throughout State Fair and available online.

An astonishing photo featuring a rural Missouri barn standing strong following a storm is the Best in Show for the 2020 Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest, hosted by the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The photograph, submitted by Christine Peper of Jefferson City, Mo., was chosen from nearly 1,000 photos submitted by amateur photographers from across Missouri.

“This year’s talented amateur photographers have once again shown the beauty and variety that Missouri agriculture has to offer,” Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said. “Our farmers and ranchers work hard day in and day out to feed, fuel and clothe the world, and these images showcase their dedication perfectly.”

Photos submitted by individuals 13 and older were placed in four categories: Beauty of the Farm, Faces of the Farm, the Farmer’s Life and Pride of the Farm. Photographers age 12 and under entered their shots in the Children’s Barnyard category. In total, 21 photos were selected by a panel of judges consisting of Lisa Cox, Department of Health and Senior Services; Cyndi Young, Brownfield Ag News; and Emma Vincent, First Lady Teresa Parson’s Office.

In addition to awarding winners in each of these categories, the winning photos were featured on Facebook for the People’s Choice Award. The winner was selected based on the number of shares, comments and likes from

June 25 - July 2. A special award was also given again this year to the photo selected as the First Family’s Choice by Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson.

The winning photos will be on display throughout the Missouri State Fair

Aug. 13-23, 2020, in the Agriculture Building. The 2020 winners are:

BEST IN SHOW:

“Weathering the Storm” by Christine Peper of Jefferson City, Mo.

PEOPLE’S CHOICE:

“Wheat Harvest” by Megan Schafer of Martinsburg, Mo.

FIRST FAMILY’S CHOICE:

“All Smiles While Feeding the Cows” by Amy Willard of Hunnewell, Mo.

BEAUTY OF THE FARM:

1st Place: “Wheat Harvest” by Megan Schafer of Martinsburg, Mo.

Runner-Up: “Evening Reflections” by Alisha Hudson of Palmyra, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Just Henning Around” by Alisha Hudson of Palmyra, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “High Cotton” by Brittany Dawson of Portageville, Mo.

FACES OF THE FARM:

1st Place: “Hold ‘Em” by Holly Brown of Webb City, Mo.

Runner-Up: “AssKickin” by Jeni Stock of Russellville, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “All Smiles While Feeding the Cows” by Amy Willard of Hunnewell, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Fence Work” by Pam Thompson of Lohman, Mo.

THE FARMER'S LIFE:

1st Place: “Supervision” by Lindsey Orphan of House Springs, Mo.

Runner-Up: “If These Hands Could Talk” by Karrie Webb of Unionville, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “All Angles of Life” by Jody Teague of Cole Camp, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “The Leaders” by Jody Teague of Cole Camp, Mo.

PRIDE OF THE FARM:

1st Place: “New Friends” by Carolyn Buhman of Clarksdale, Mo.

Runner-Up: “God’s Country” by Brittany Dawson of Portageville, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Beans With a View” by Pam Thompson of Lohman, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Sunset Cattle” by Carla Hayes of Everton, Mo.

CHILDREN'S BARNYARD:

1st Place: “Wayline in the Snow” by Beau Ann Graves of Chillicothe, Mo.

Runner-Up: “Just Born” by Amelia Rohrbach of Fulton, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Parker the Goat” by James Reid of Brunswick, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Just Around the Bin” by Ryder Phillippe of Savannah, Mo.

All the photos entered in this year’s contest can be found on the Department’s Flickr stream. To view an album of this year's winners, click here.

For more information on the 2020 Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest and other Missouri Department of Agriculture programs, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.