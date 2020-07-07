Congressman Jason Smith's (R-MO) congratulated Dathan Mickem, of Rolla High School, on his appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in the fall.

Mickem is one of four students to receive appointments to one of the U.S. Service Academies in 2020 out of all the nominations made by Congressman Smith.

Smith praised Mickem’s leadership skills, academic and athletic accomplishments, and his desire to make a difference in the world. Smith expressed his confidence in Mickem and encouraged him to continue to set high goals for himself.

Smith said, “One of the greatest privileges of my job is nominating outstanding students from the 8th district to attend one of our U.S. service academies.”

“It’s an intense process and Dathan has done a phenomenal job in meeting the requirements for admission. I am honored to have played a part in helping him achieve his dreams and I look forward to keeping up with him as he begins his military career,” he added.

Mickem, a graduate of Rolla High School, plans to study chemistry for the Army Chemical Corps. He is interested in further service at the FBI or CIA after the military. His hero is Medal of Honor Recipient Sal Gunta who served with Mickem’s uncle.

He will be joined at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point by Bo Parker from Mountain Grove. The other two appointees from southern Missouri are Nate Bramwell from Pomona and Stephen Copeland from Ava. Both will be attending the U.S. Naval Academy.

Smith is currently accepting applications for 2021 nominations to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U. S. Merchant Marine Academy. To receive a nomination packet by email, high school seniors or graduates who will be under 23 years of age by July 1, 2021 may contact Smith's Farmington office at 573-756-9755 or email donna.hickman@mail.house.gov.

The deadline for submissions is Oct. 30, 2020.