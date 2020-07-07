Rolla State Farm Insurance Agent Angie Foster is holding State Farm Insurance Agency's first annual National Dog Day event at the Rolla Dog Park.

Foster said everyone in the community is welcome to bring their dog to the event on National Dog Day where dogs will be treated to a free bandana and dog treat.

Photographer, Kaitlin Mace, will take professional photos of community members with their dogs, which will then be posted on Foster’s Facebook page.

The National Dog Day event is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 at the Rolla Dog Park, located at Buehler Park off Kingshighway.

Community members who have questions about the event can call (573) 364-3144 or visit www.angiedellfoster.com.

National Dog Day is celebrated annually on Aug. 26 to recognize all dogs mixed breed and pure and encourage adoption, according to the National Dog Day organization.