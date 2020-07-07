The Phelps Maries County Health Department confirmed 48 total positive cases of the coronavirus in Phelps County.

The department on Monday said two new cases of the coronavirus in Phelps County are linked to the COVID-19 outbreak at Great Circle's campus in St. James.



The health department reported nine active cases in the area, while 39 people previously quarantined in Phelps County have now been released from isolation.



The department said 32 cases in Phelps County, three in Maries County, three in Dent County, one in Franklin County and three in Pulaski County are epidemiologically linked to the COVID-19 outbreak at Great Circle’s campus in St. James. The department said specific information regarding individual test results would not be released.

In neighboring Maries County, the department reported six confirmed cases of coronavirus and five cases where people have now been released from the mandatory quarantine. The health department's report showed one person currently hospitalized from COVID-19 in Maries County.