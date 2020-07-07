Two Democratic lawmakers are calling on a former House speaker to put an end to the “cyberbullying” of a legislative aide.

In a statement sent to reporters Friday, House Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield and Rep. Martha Stevens of Columbia accused former House Speaker Tim Jones of harassing Stevens’ aide in tweets last year and coordinating with another Twitter user to continue this summer.

Quade and Stevens said they thought they took care of the problem last year after Jones accused the assistant, Madeline Friedmann, of operating a Twitter account criticizing him on taxpayer time.

They reached out to House administrators for help, they said, and Jones deleted the tweets.

But Quade and Stevens said there’s been a resurgence of the “false and vicious attacks” against Friedmann in recent weeks, this time from an Twitter user under the name of “Orson Randall” who they said is clearly “known to and affiliated with Mr. Jones.”

“We do not know why Mr. Jones and his compatriots are so obssesed with this young woman,” the statement said, “but their continued cyberbullying and intimidation must cease immediately.”

Friedmann also issued a statement calling for a stop to the tweets.

“Because the last, behind-the-scenes attempt to put an end to this behavior did not work, I am now publicly demanding that the operator of the ‘Orson Randall’ account immediately cease this targeted online behavior and that Mr. Jones stop giving that account a platform,” Friedmann said.

Jones, a Republican who left office in 2015 and now hosts a radio show, immediately fired back on Twitter, saying he doesn't operate the "Orson Randall" account and demanding Quade “retract this defamatory statement against me."

Jones said he's dealing with cyberbullying himself from accounts he described as appearing "directly affiliated" with the state Democratic Party and called for a separate investigation into the accounts targeting him.

“These accounts have been harassing, stalking, defaming & cyberbullying many individuals, including myself, of both sides of the political aisle for 18+ months,” he said. “These accounts have spread lies, disinformation & misinformation on a daily basis.”

The operator of the “Orson Randall” account, who calls themselves a “Network Security Engineer/Day Trader/Christian/Dabbler of politics,” also responded, tweeting that they're not associated with Jones at all.

The account also appeared to disregard Quade and Stevens’ calls to cease talking about Friedmann.

In a tweet Sunday, it continued to link Friedmann to one of the accounts Jones wants investigated and accused her of defaming Jones.

"You’re the one who used a political party to pass a press release that defame a innocent man,” the account wrote. “Once he sues them for damages, I wonder if they’ll protect you anymore. Silly silly mads ….”